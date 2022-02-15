PGF felicitates with El-Rufai at 62

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said along with the people of Kaduna State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

Bagudu added, “We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kaduna State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Kaduna State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.”

The statement said, “As we rejoice with, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai! Bagudu said.

