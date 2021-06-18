PGF advocates autonomy for State Judiciary, Assemblies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressive Governors’ Forum,PGF has called for autonomy for state judiciary and assemblies across the country.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Abubakar Bagudu.

Bagudu disclosed that this was part of resolution of emergency meeting of the Progressive Governors held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He said,”The resolution of emergency meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum held on Wednesday June 16th, 2021and resolved as follows:Autonomy for Judiciary and State Legislature, Reviewed the work done by NGF Committee on autonomy for Judiciary and State Legislature under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State.

“Noted that the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of State Judiciary and Assemblies and jointly reached agreements on specific initiatives to be taken by State Governments to guarantee autonomy for State judiciary and assemblies.

“Accordingly, Forum endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations.

“As part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, appropriate consultations with Attorneys-General will take place in order to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee’s proposed recommendations.”

He commended the APC Caretaker Committee said the meeting also received briefing from Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, and APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

He disclosed that the as part of the briefing, the proposed timetable for Congresses leading to the National Convention of the APC was presented.

According to him, the meeting noted with satisfaction the progress made by the APC Caretaker Committee with the successful registration and revalidation of members of the party.

He said in addition, the meeting also took special recognition of the giant strides the Caretaker Committee has recorded by winning high profile politicians into the party, notably Ebonyi and Cross River Governors, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Rt Hon Dimeji Bankole, Serving National Assembly members, among others.

He said the Forum unanimously commended the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee and urged them to also prioritise reconciling all leaders of the party as the party commences the processes of electing leaders of the party at all levels.

According to him, the forum specially called on all leaders of the party to recommit themselves to build the APC based on the spirit of give and take.

In appreciation of the enormity of the challenges facing the country and the onerous efforts at addressing them, the Forum recommits itself to continue to support all the initiatives of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...