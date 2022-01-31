P&G partners Irede Foundation to advance inclusive education

Procter and Gamble (P&G) has partnered the Irede Foundation on inclusive education project tagged, #Limitless Project.

The #Limitless Project is a partnership programme designed to accelerate progress in inclusive education in Nigeria.

The initiative seeks to advance inclusive education by sensitising teachers, parents and even communities that all children can learn.

The partnership would also support children living with disabilities, empowering them with the learning experiences they need to thrive.

The Managing Director, P&G Nigeria, Mrs Mokutima Ajileye stated this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Ajileye said that every child has a right to quality education and learning.

“Yet children with disabilities face barriers stemming from discrimination and stigma that limit their access to education and their ability to participate in social, economic, and political life.

“Children with disabilities have ambitions and dreams for their futures; for this to become a reality they need quality education to develop their skills and realise their full potential.”

She said that the #Limitless Project aims to achieve equal representation for students with disabilities in our immediate environment.

“P&G strongly believes inclusive education will provide opportunities for differently abled children to have sustained social interaction and participate fully in academic programs and through strategic partnerships like this, equality and inclusion can be achieved, “Ajileye said.

Also speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director of The Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu, expressed her gratitude to Procter and Gamble for supporting the vision to build an inclusive society.

Chigbu said that the inclusive education was key to building an inclusive society.

“P&G’s support to the children with sign language personnel is transformative and will change the future for all of us.

“With the support of other well-meaning organizations and individuals, we hope to extend to all 49 inclusive schools in Lagos state, ” she said.

She said that children living with disabilities should live an independent and limitless life regardless of their unique nature and they should be accorded the same level of respect given to every other child in the society.

“With the Iredians, a comic book for children living with disability, we have started the journey of including children with disabilities in books so that other children can see, hear, and learn from them.” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the #Limitless Project aims to reach no fewer than 1,000 children living with disabilities in public schools over the next two years.(NAN)

