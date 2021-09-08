PFN urges FG to hold summit to address education, health challenges

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has urged the Federal Government to urgently organise education and health summits to address the challenges facing the sectors.

Bishop Francis Oke, National President, PFN, who made the call in a statement on Wednesday, also called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the health and education sectors.

The statement said that such summits would generate policy framework and propose legislations which would serve as basis for immediate, long-term and lasting solutions to the unending crises in the sectors.

It said that PFN decried the lethargy with which the federal government handled the on-going strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

“The PFN takes notice of the notice issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the 15-day ultimatum by the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals Association (JOHESU).

“We also saw the notice by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which might plunge the two sectors into another round of crisis.

“We, however, call for immediate action on the part of the government to comprehensively address all the issues facing the two critical sectors.

“Organise summits, come up with creative solutions to meet the funding gap, design emolument package that will keep Nigerian professionals being trained at enormous cost by the country from moving out in droves to other countries,” it said.

The statement said the summits should bring together stakeholders in the sectors, state and local governments, the private sector, development partners, non-governmental organisations, Labour Unions, Students and other interest groups. (NAN)

