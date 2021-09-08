PFN urges FG to hold summit to address education, health challenges

The Pentecostal Fellowship Nigeria (PFN), has urged the Federal Government to urgently organise education and health summits to address the challenges facing the sectors.

Bishop Francis Oke, National President, PFN, who made the call in a statement on Wednesday, also called on the federal government to declare a state emergency in the health and education sectors.


The statement said that such summits would generate policy framework and propose legislations which would as basis for immediate, long-term and lasting solutions to the unending crises in the sectors.

It said that PFN decried the lethargy with which the federal government handled the on- strike by the Nigerian Association Doctors (NARD).

“The PFN takes notice the notice issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the 15-day ultimatum by the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly Health Care Professionals Association (JOHESU).

“We also saw the notice by the Staff Union Universities (ASUU) which might plunge the two sectors into another round crisis.

“We, however, call for immediate action on the part the government to comprehensively address all the issues facing the two critical sectors.

“Organise summits, come up with creative solutions to meet the funding gap, design emolument package that will keep Nigerian professionals being at enormous cost by the country from moving out in droves to other countries,” it said.

The statement said the summits should bring together stakeholders in the sectors, state and governments, the sector, development partners, non-governmental organisations, Labour Unions, Students and other interest groups. (NAN)

