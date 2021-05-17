The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), says it will evolve a mechanism that will create wealth and employment opportunities for christian youths across Nigeria, through skills acquisition.

The President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday through his media aide, Mr Kayode Oladeji.

Oladeji quotes Oke as dropping the hint during a 3-day PFN National Leaders’ Retreat, themed ‘Gideon’s Army’ held at the International Skills Acquisition Center (ISAC), owners of CSS Integrated Farms, Gora, Nasarawa State.

It came on the heels of assurance given by the Chairman of the Center, Prof. John Kennedy Okpara, who noted that the nation was blessed with human and material resources if properly harnessed.

Okpara expressed the willingness of his organisation to partner with PFN in training its members in agric related ventures so as to help create more wealth in Christendom and cushion the effect of the economic hardship.

“To this effect, the PFN has concluded plans to sponsor about 200 christian youths of pentecostal denominations for the training and skills acquisition at ISAC,” the PFN president said.

Oke said that five candidates each would be selected from the 36 state chapters of the Fellowship, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for training at the CSS Integrated Farms.

The cleric, who is also the Presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said that the body was determined to help boost the country’s sliding economy.

This, he said, would be done through the creation of wealth and employment opportunities for its teeming youths, through skills acquisition and farming.

He disclosed to participants at the retreat the 10- point agenda of his leadership, while assuring members that it would be beneficial to the body of Christ and the nation as a whole.

Earlier in his welcome address, the PFN President had noted that the emergence of the body’s leadership was for a divine purpose.

He stressed that “the Lord has chosen us to lead the PFN at such a time as this when our nation is in dire need of divine intervention.

“We have an extremely serious business in our hands; to turn our nation from becoming a failed state, to a bastion of global revival and the advancement of the gospel of Christ through the power of the Holy spirit.

“Only God can do it,” he submitted.

The event which had the national leaders of PFN, the State Chairmen, their Deputies and Secretaries across the federation in attendance, equally witnessed various teachings and different paper presentations. (NAN)

