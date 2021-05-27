PFN President advises Senate against Sharia Law in South-West

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised Senate against introduction of Sharia Law in South-West zone of Nigeria through ongoing constitutional review.


Its President, Bishop Wale Oke, also said that should not succumb to such agitation, capable of further plunging country into major religious crisis.


Oke said rather, lawmakers should direct energies toward solving mounting problems bedeviling country, especially as its concerns the security of lives and property
.
“The problems confronting our are enormous than wanting to create more.
“Sharia Law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West.


“As such, nobody should, through any subterfuge, bring it in, so as to crisis.


“We want to strongly warn the Senate and those behind this plan to unsettle the peace being enjoyed in this country, to desist before it’s too late.


“Don’t instigate religious crisis in the South-West; this could further threaten the fragile peace of the country,” he said.


Oke said that secularity of the ’s existence, devoid of any religious upheaval, should not be tampered with under whatever guise.


PFN leader, therefore, urged its members, who appeared agitated over the development, to remain calm.


He implored them to always comport themselves and avoid taking laws into hands, and make peaceful coexistence watchword. ()

