PFN condemns vandalisation, looting of properties by hoodlums in Jos

he Plateau Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the the vandalisation and looting of government properties and private businesses by hoodlums in Jos and environs.

This is contained in a statement by Rev. Stephen Dangana and Rev. Fred Emeka, it’s Chiarman and Secretary, respectively.

The statement was issued on Monday in Jos.

The fellowship, who described the vandalisation and looting as “criminal”, dissociated it from the peaceful EndSARS protesters.

“We wish to identify with the EndSARS peaceful protest which is aimed at putting an end to police brutality on citizens for a better Nigeria.

“PFN in its quest for a peaceful coexistence, economic development and the stability of our dear Plateau had in recent past organised special prayers fot divine interventions.

“We wish to note that the EndSARS peaceful protest was however, hijacked by some criminal elements who do not mean well for the state and the nation in general, which culminated into wanton destruction, vandalisation and looting of government and private properties.

“We condemn this in totality, and call on citizens, especially our youths to restrain from the protest and vandalisation and, give government the opportunity to act on their noble demands,” it said.

The also fellowship advised government to be proactive and exhibit good faith in dealing with the demands of the protesters.

“PFN promises to support and cooperate with government in whatever form to promote peace, unity, growth and development in the state.

“We encourage government to consult with religious, traditional and community leaders and other stakeholders so as to bring lasting solution to the current challenges facing our dear state.

“Government should use all means of dialogue with our youths in the bid to meeting their yearnings and aspirations for a better Nigeria,” it said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that government had constituted a Judicial Commission of Enquiry to look into complaints of SARS/Police brutality and violation of human rights of the citizens. (NAN)