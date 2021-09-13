PFN celebrates Bishop Mike Okonkwo at 76

The Pentecostal Fellowship Nigeria (PFN) on celebrated the presiding Bishop The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Mike Okonkwo, on his 76th birthday, urging people to emulate his selfless lifestyle.


The Christian group in a statement signed by its Media Director, Mr Simbo Olorunfemi,  said living a selfless life style would make the habitable for mankind.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State reports The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) is one the Christian Pentecostal churches sprung in the late 80s in Nigeria, with focus on people’s salvation.

According to the statement,  PFN congratulates the Bishop  and enjoins Nigerians to emulate his selfless lifestyle and undiluted love for Nigeria.

It described Okonkwo as a detribalised person with good disposition every Nigerian.

It quoted the National President PFN,, Bishop Francis Wale- Oke, as describing Okonkwo as a global icon, and a true father with the heart a good shepherd.

“ Okonkwo as a worthy example to Nigerians on multiple fronts.

“As an exemplary patriot, peace-maker, voice grace and a man impeccable integrity.”

According to the document, the PFN president led a delegation Pentecostal leaders in Nigeria to celebrate Okonkwo at a thanksgiving service in Lagos on Sunday to commemorate his birthday.

The delegation included  the PFN National Vice President, South West, Archbishop John Osa-Oni;  the Lagos State PFN Chairman, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu; the General Overseer, GOFAMINT, Dr Emmanuel Oluwayemi; Apostle Alex Bamgbola and  Bishop Tunde Akin- Akinsanya, among others.

Oke reiterated the need for people to imbibe the culture celebrating icons and leaders while still alive rather than resorting to eulogies after their death.

“Okonkwo is the force and a founding father the PFN; his strength character and unceasing support for the Fellowship over the years, with an unblemished record service is unquantifiable,” he said.

The PFN president  prayed for long life and renewed strength for Okonkwo to continue his service to humanity (NAN)

