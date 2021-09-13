PFN celebrates Bishop Mike Okonkwo at 76

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Monday celebrated the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Mike Okonkwo, on his 76th birthday, urging people to emulate his selfless lifestyle.

The Christian group in a statement signed by its Media Director, Mr Simbo Olorunfemi, said that living a selfless life style would make the society habitable for mankind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State reports that The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) is one of the Christian Pentecostal churches that sprung up in the late 80s in Nigeria, with focus on people’s salvation.

According to the statement, PFN congratulates the Bishop and enjoins Nigerians to emulate his selfless lifestyle and undiluted love for Nigeria.

It described Okonkwo as a detribalised person with good disposition toward every Nigerian.

It quoted the National President of PFN,, Bishop Francis Wale- Oke, as describing Okonkwo as a global icon, and a true father with the heart of a good shepherd.

“ Okonkwo as a worthy example to Nigerians on multiple fronts.

“As an exemplary patriot, peace-maker, voice of grace and a man of impeccable integrity.”

According to the document, the PFN president led a delegation of Pentecostal leaders in Nigeria to celebrate Okonkwo at a thanksgiving service in Lagos on Sunday to commemorate his birthday.

The delegation included the PFN National Vice President, South West, Archbishop John Osa-Oni; the Lagos State PFN Chairman, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu; the General Overseer, GOFAMINT, Dr Emmanuel Oluwayemi; Apostle Alex Bamgbola and Bishop Tunde Akin- Akinsanya, among others.

Oke reiterated the need for people to imbibe the culture of celebrating icons and leaders while still alive rather than resorting to eulogies after their death.

“Okonkwo is the force and a founding father of the PFN; his strength of character and unceasing support for the Fellowship over the years, with an unblemished record of service is unquantifiable,” he said.

The PFN president prayed for long life and renewed strength for Okonkwo to continue his service to humanity (NAN)

