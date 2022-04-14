PFN cautions politicians against unnecessarily heating up polity

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has cautioned politicians against unnecessarily heating up the polity through unguarded utterances and claims.

Chairman of PFN, Enugu State chapter, Bishop Godwin Madu, gave the caution in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

Madu stressed the need for politicians to respect the zoning arrangement, both at national and state levels, so as to engender peace and stability.

He called on those aspiring for political offices and their political parties to play by the rules to further ensure Nigeria’s unity.

“The country is already passing through numerous challenges, including insecurity.

“PFN is urging all Nigerians to intensify prayers, as the nation inches closer to the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Madu urged Christians to get their permanent voter cards to be able to vote candidates of their choice during the forthcoming general elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

