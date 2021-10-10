Petroleum Tanker Drivers call off planned strike

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers have called off their planned strike action.

The Group General Manager,Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Malam Garba Deen Muhammad disclosed this in a statement Sunday afternoon.



He said, “This development came after intensive engagement involving the leadership of the PTD, NNPC officials and other government agencies.”

Garba Deen said further that, “NNPC wishes to appreciate the maturity and patriotism of the leadership of the PTD; and to also reiterate its resolve to actively participate in finding a quick and effective solution to the concerns raised by the PTD.”

