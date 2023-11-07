Petroleum tanker drivers back Tinubu’s agenda for oil sector

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) union has urged its members across the country to go about their normal duties in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu as it concerns the oil sector.

President of the union, Mr Lucky Osesua, gave the charge in a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday following the leadership crisis in the union.

Osesua said that time had come for the union to work with the Federal Government in ensuring adequate supply of petroleum products and stop incessant strikes.

“This is a time for the PTD to stand on its own and focus on the primary objectives of the association which are the delivery of petroleum products to all the states and locations within the federation,” he said.

Osesua who was represented by Dayyabu Garga, First Deputy President of the union, said that Petroleum Tanker Drivers would no longer embark on strikes that would affect the masses but would rather explore alternative options.

“Whenever NUPENG calls for a strike, we always feel so bad, as it is against the masses and businessmen.

“In the end, the outcome of the strike will not benefit members. We decided that PTD would not be used again as a tool against the Nigerian masses and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Henceforth, decisions we undertake will be in the interest of the suffering masses, as we are working tirelessly to resolve the leadership crisis.

“We do not intend to work against the progressive and seamless policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu or be an attack dog to the government.

“PTD is a recognised association of its own and wants to concentrate on its main core objectives,” Osesua said.

He appealed to security agencies to always assist and work in a friendly manner with their members.

“We shall soon call for national executive council meetings to treat the issues within the PTD and regularise our activities within.

“We call on all national executive members, both past and present, to unite and come together towards ensuring an amicable resolution and smooth sailing of PTD, as without peace and unity, the association will not move forward.

“My team is ready to work with everyone, and we offer an olive branch to the opposition to contribute their quota to the growth of PTD.

“I want to assure the Nigerian people that we mean well for the country and shall never in any way inflict pain or injury on the masses,” Osesua said.(NAN)

