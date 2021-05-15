An accident involving a petroleum tanker at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, claimed one life on Saturday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the tanker fully loaded with petroleum product lost control and fell into a ditch.



When contacted, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs Nkechi Eneh, confirmed the incident.



Eneh said that the SEMA team promptly responded to the distress call in order to apply safety measures toward safeguarding lives and property.



She said that the state government provided a crane and manpower for the removal of the vehicle, evacuation of the product and reopening of the road for vehicular and human movements.



The executive secretary appealed to residents of the area to be calm as well as cooperate with the efforts of the state government and the emergency response stakeholders in addressing the situation. (NAN)

