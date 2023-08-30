Petroleum Resources Ministers seek staff collaboration

By Chimezie Godfrey

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), and Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), have called for support from staff of the Ministry to achieve the objectives of the President Tinubu Administration in the Oil and Gas sector.

The newly-appointed Ministers,who reached out to the Ministry’s staff, Tuesday , at a Town Hall Meeting held in Abuja to garner support for the realization of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasized the need to reshape the narrative within the oil and gas sector.

Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa,a Deputy Director and Head of the Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry,reports that,

Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo underscored the Ministry’s significance in Nigeria’s economic growth and urged the staff to contribute their expertise to fulfill their mandates.

“We are here to work alongside you, understand you, and encourage you to bring your skills to bear,” he expressed.

He further outlined their shared objective of expanding domestic gas penetration, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), for the betterment of the nation.

Minister Lokpobiri,on the other hand, echoed the Ministry’s vital role in Nigeria’s survival and emphasized the need for effective performance to address the nation’s challenges. He noted that having two Ministers in the Ministry was a strategic decision to propel change and expand investments in the Oil and Gas sector.

In addition to the above,he highlighted the Petroleum Industry Act as a facilitating factor, while also assuring the staff that collaboration between him and Minister Ekpo would lead to the realization of the President’s directive.

Sen.Lokpobiri stated that during a visit to the refinery the contractors working on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery indicated that the initial phase would be completed by December 2023. He also expressed his willingness to engage stakeholders in the creeks to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Ambassador Gabriel Aduda,Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, expressed confidence in the staff’s capability to achieve the Ministers’ goals. He highlighted initiatives such as providing staff buses to ease transportation and transitioning same to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to align with environmental concerns. Aduda stressed leveraging the Ministers’ experience to advance the industry and announced plans for frequent Town Hall Meetings to enhance communication and collaboration within the Ministry.

The engaging Town Hall Meeting was attended by Directors and staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, showcasing the Ministry’s dedication to transparency, collaboration, and the Administration’s overarching agenda.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

