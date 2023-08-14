Petroleum ministry urges MDAs to convert vehicles to CNG engines

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and Nigerians in general to convert their vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, made this known on Monday in Abuja, at the inauguration of its newly acquired two state-of-the-art 32-seater Coaster buses.

The buses were acquired to facilitate convenient staff commuting and official engagements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was conducted by the Permanent Secretary, representing the Federal Government, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and the management of the ministry.

Aduda said the buses would be converted from gasoline engines to CNG in line with the Federal Government’s energy transition commitment.

The Permanent Secretary, however, encouraged other MDAs to adopt the CNG initiative due to its economic advantages.

He underscored government’s dedication to alleviating the challenges faced by workers, particularly in the aftermath of subsidy removal.

Aduda recalled that the ministry received assistance in 2022 from the government, enabling the acquisition of the new buses.

He added that the present administration, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, held a steadfast commitment to staff welfare.

Aduda undescored the importance of maintaining the buses while handing over the keys to the union executives of the Ministry, urging them to ensure proper upkeep for extended service life.

He highlighted the emphasis placed on staff well-being within the context of the ongoing Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP).

Aduda, while describing the plan as a significant initiative supported by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, conveyed his gratitude for her exemplary human-centric leadership.

In a remark, Mrs Patricia Umo, Director, General Services, explained that the buses would serve as welfare provisions aimed at motivating employees to deliver effective service.

Also speaking, Mr Dipo Agboola, a union representative, expressed gratitude to the Permanent Secretary and his management team for their forward-thinking initiative.

Agboola announced that the buses would be converted to CNG within the next seven days, demonstrating the workforce’s appreciation and dedication to responsibilities.(NAN)

