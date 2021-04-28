The Ministries of Petroleum Resources, Foreign Affairs, and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are expected to make presentations at the 43rd virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Those in attendance of the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Other Ministers physically attending the meeting are those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami and Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Minister of State Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other cabinet members are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their respective offices in Abuja, online. (NAN)

