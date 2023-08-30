Petroleum ministers engage staff, seek collaboration

By Emmanuella Anokam

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), and his counterpart, Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, have urged the ministry’s staff to garner their support in realising President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The duo, at a town hall meeting in Abuja, emphasised the need to reshape the narrative within the oil and gas sector.

Lokpobiri, in statement on Wednesday by Mrs Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, Deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, undescored the ministry’s vital role in Nigeria’s survival and the need for effective performance to address the nation’s challenges.

He explained that having two ministers in the ministry was a strategic decision to propel change and expand investments in the Oil and Gas Sector.

He described the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021) as a facilitating factor, and assured the staff that collaboration between him and his counterpart would lead to the realisation of the president’s directive.

He stated that during their recent visit to the Port Harcourt Refinery, the contractors working on the refinery’s rehabilitation indicated that the initial phase would be completed by December 2023.

Lokpobiri also expressed willingness to engage stakeholders in the creeks to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas) also underscored the ministry’s significance in Nigeria’s economic growth and urged the staff to contribute their expertise to fulfill their mandates.

“We are here to work alongside you, understand you, and encourage you to bring your skills to bear,” he expressed.

He further outlined their shared objective of expanding domestic gas penetration, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), for the betterment of the nation.

Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, expressed confidence in the staff’s capability to achieve the ministers’ goals.

He listed initiatives such as providing staff buses to ease transportation and transitioning same to CNG to align with environmental concerns.

Aduda advocated leveraging the ministers’ experience to advance the industry and announced plans for frequent meetings to enhance communication and collaboration within the ministry.

The engaging town hall meeting was attended by directors and staff from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, showcasing the ministry’s dedication to transparency, collaboration and administration’s agenda.(NAN)

