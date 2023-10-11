Petroleum minister hails NCDMB for developing oil and gas hub in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has commended the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS), at Emeyal, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He stated this during an inspection of NOGAPS Gas Hub at Polaku in Yenagoa Local Government Area and NCDMB Power Plant at Elebele Ogbia LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was conducted on a tour of facilities by the Executive Secretary NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote.

The minister said: “I am impressed with what I am seeing on ground that after the presentation in Abuja by the Executive Secretary, I decided to come see things for myself.

“This is a world class concept and it is going to be a game changer when it is completed.

“The APC government has promised Nigerians that they are going to create an opportunity for industry to thrive in the country,” he said.

He said that oil and gas players had embraced the concept of having manufacturing hubs near the oilfields

He explained that applicants were already coming from companies that wanted to manufacture oil and gas inputs and pledged to support the NCDMB to complete the park.

“This will surely create more jobs not only for the oil industry, but for the entire economy for the benefit of the people.

“So, I am highly impressed and I cannot wait for this to be completed for the economic benefit to the whole of Nigeria,” he said

The Executive Secretary said building things in Bayelsa usually took time due to the challenging terrain and topography, including flood, which slowed down construction.

He expressed optimism that the facility would be ready for inauguration by the first quarter of 2024.

He said that the board was screening vendors who had shown interest.

“You know when you put out something like this a lot of people will indicate interest but you have to screen them to know those who are serious.

“You know we still have a similar project in Odukpani in Cross River State; we have to keep track of those who have applied and we are screening them.

“Indeed at the appropriate time, we will allocate to those who will come and set up manufacturing here.” (NAN)

