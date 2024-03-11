Petroleum marketers’ association appoints task force coordinator, secretary

The Association of Nigerian Refineries Petroleum Marketers on Monday appointed Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwu as its National Task Force Coordinator 1 and Mr Innocent Ogu as secretary.

Mr Usman Ali, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, announced the appointments at a news conference in Abuja.

He said the appointments would boost efforts to eliminate irregularities in the petroleum industry, and reposition the association to offer stronger support to Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

“This is to foster stronger support for the present administration and to see more economic growth through elimination of bunkering, exploitation, hoarding, sharp practices, artificial scarcity and adulteration of products,” he said.

Ali urged the new appointees to swing into action immediately to ensure that the mandate of the association was achieved.

He said the association had the mandate to prosecute any defaulters, and that towards this end, it was collaborating with relevant security agencies in the country.

Ali said plans were underway to organise a stakeholders meeting scheduled for March 23 in Abuja.

He said the event would serve as a platform where State Task Force Coordinators and other important officers would be appointed.

He pledged the association’s commitment to promoting the welfare and interest of its members operating petrol stations.

He urged the newly appointed officials to promote peace, unity and good relations among members of the association.

Ali also reminded them of the need to assist one another, especially in the area of capacity building to ensure that members were gainfully employed.

He emphasised the need to mobilise members of the association to import petroleum products, to build modular refineries, filling stations, gas plants, renewable/alternative energy products and consumer shops.

This, he said, would meet the increasing demand of goods and services and price stability.

In his acceptance speech, Chukwu commended members of the association for the trust reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

Similarly, Ogu pledged to relate with other stakeholders to ensure the mandate of the association was achieved.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association’s objectives include ensuring availability, easy access and even supply of unadulterated kerosene, cooking gas and fuel to members and non-members at reasonable and affordable prices.

The association also aims at eliminating bunkering, exploitation, hoarding, dubious middlemen, sharp business practices, artificial scarcity and adulteration of fuel products in the chain of distribution, while offering effective services. (NAN)

By Emmanuella Anokam