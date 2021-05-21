The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta on Friday matriculated 1,901 students for its 2020/2021 academic session.

Dr Henry Adimula, Acting Principal and PTI Chief Executive, administered the matriculation oath on the students.

Adimula urged them to shun unlawful assembly as well as a protest on the campus.

He said that the management does not tolerate any social vices as spelt out on the institute’s handbook.

“Anyone caught would face the consequences,’’ the principal said.

He urged the matriculating students to take their study with all seriousness, which was their primary aim of coming to the institute.

The acting principal said that PTI, which is the foremost institute of oil and gas in Africa, was being reorganised in line with the current trend in the oil and gas industry.

He said that PTI being specialised for the training of manpower for the oil, gas and allied industries placed the students at advantage over their peers in other tertiary institutions.

“On behalf of the academic board, management and staff of PTI, I hereby welcome all the new students to this year combined matriculation of full-time and School of Industrial Continuing Education (Part-Time) programme of the 2020/2021 academic session.

“It may interest you to note that 2,831 candidates applied for admission for full-time programmes for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“You are privileged to be among the 1,901 candidates that qualified for admission based on requirements of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and the PTI Post-UTME requirements.

“The focus of your studentship should be academic excellence, innovations, resourcefulness and character development.

“You are to prepare yourself to be part of the leadership in Nigeria now,’’ Adimula said.

He said that the vision of the management team was to develop investors, technologists and hands-on personnel among the students to fill gaps in the industry in areas of development.

He said that the institute was partnering with several organisations to exchange ideas to provide platforms for staff and students to get better exposure to the latest developments in the oil and gas industry.

The acting principal assured that the management team would provide a conducive learning environment for the students based on the available resources and urged them to preserve the facilities.

“Your actions should be guided by the rules and regulations as stated in the students’ handbook, study, meditate and acquaint yourself with the institute’s rules and regulations as ignorance of this will not be accepted,’’ he advised.

Adimula urged the students to forward their complaints through the appropriate channel of communication.

He urged the leadership of the Students Union to partner with the management to achieve the institute’s vision, mission and objectives.

One of the matriculating students, who identified himself as Efe Johnson, said he would abide by the institute’s rules.

Johnson added that they would study hard to justify the confidence reposed on him by his parents. (NAN)

