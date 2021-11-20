Petroleum Industry Regulators Golf Invitational, avenue for stakeholder’s bonding, networking — Organisers

Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Saturday in Abuja said the Petroleum Industry Regulators 1st Golf Invitational is an avenue for bonding and networking with stakeholders in the industry.

Komolafe made the remarks during the tee-off of the invitational golf tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 120 golfers were invited to take part in the maiden edition of amateur event being hosted by the NUPRC and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The golf event tagged the ‘Petroleum Regulators’ tournament is a one-day event shot gun format event with players grouped into ladies, men and veterans categories.

The NUPRC boss told newsmen that the tournament would provide an avenue for networking, collaboration, partnership and the promotion of general wellbeing for players and other partners through golfing.

He added that the tournament would also serve as a tool to boost the productivity of its manpower.

“Quite frankly, there is a positive correlation between physical health and productivity and as you aware, in the oil and gas sector we as a matter of necessity need productivity.

“So, it is in the realisation of this fact that the NUPRC decided to put together this tournament in collaboration with its sister agency, NMDPRA.

“More so, I am certain that the tournament will not only make us healthier sports men and women, it will create the enabling environment for us to network and acquaint ourselves in a less formal setting.

“According to a popular quote by Arthur Daley, “Golf is like a love affair, if you don’t take it seriously, it’s no fun, if you do take it seriously, it breaks your heart.”

“On a lighter note, I assure you, we will have fun with the tournament today and so there will be no heartbreaks whatsoever,” he said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which he said had brought the much-desired stability for the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He added that the commission was committed to sustainable development, stressing that the PIA had boosted investors confidence and also culminated in the creation of two pioneer regulatory agencies; the NUPRC and the NMDPRA.

“At the NUPRC, we are committed to the sustainable development of our nation’s huge hydrocarbon resources in the overriding interest of our country and that of our invaluable stakeholders.

“This we do by enabling upstream businesses and creating additional revenue streams for government and the investors in the upstream sub-sector for development of Nigeria’s social infrastructure,” he said.

Ogbugo Ukoha, who represented the Authority Chief Executive, NMDPR, Farouk Ahmed, at the event noted that the tournament had come to stay, adding that the Authority was committed to the general well being of its staff members.

“There’s always a first step. We’ve just been in here for 30 days and already we are starting off very strongly with this tournament.

“Golf is a wonderful game and I’ve been involved in it for about 20 years now and a member of this great club.

“The game is indeed very necessary and good for the physical and general well being which is a priority for the authority as well.

“Our staff and the industry should first be healthy and then have social connections and our work will become a joy at the end of the day.

“I am sure that both staff and well wishers of the industry will enjoy today’s game,” he said.

Maryrose Richard-Obioha, the Lady Captain of the club, expressed gratitude to the NUPRC and the NMDPRA for their support of the sport at the club.

“This is a welcome development to the club and we are indeed very excited to have a lot of these big companies and institutions coming to sponsor and support Golf here in the club.

“We are still looking forward to sponsorship and hosting of more tournaments here at the IBB International Golf and Country Club,” she said. (NAN)

