Petroleum, Gas consumers form association to protect members’ rights

By Haruna Salami

Petroleum and Gas consumers in Nigeria have formed National Association of Petroleum Products and Gas Consumers (NAPGCO) as an umbrella body to protect their interests and as part of effort to strengthen the consumption of those products.

The association said, it has become necessary for the interest of Nigerians consuming Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and gas to be protected, noting that activities in the upstream and downstream industry must be operated within the confines of laws governing the industry.

In a statement which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday by the pioneer General Secretary, Dr. Usman Dabo, added that “Nigerian government has done its best to have enacted a Petroleum Industry Act, hence, it required all stakeholders to ensure that the industry runs full blown”.

It added that the association will protect the Petroleum Industry Act from political manipulation of any administration in the interest of the growth of the oil and gas industry.

The statement further averred that the association would work with government, Industry players and mother relevant sectors to ensure protection of rights of consumers and support the reform in the oil industry that guard against fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the Association will open offices in the six geopolitical zones of the country with a view to monitor and carry out their activities smoothly.

According to Dr. Dabo, fuel consumption stand at 68 million litres per day, and to this much, Nigerians have right to daily fuel for the smooth operation of business activity across the country.

“The Association will educate and enlighten the citizenry on the rights of the consumers of petroleum products and gas, the statement said.

“We will partner and cooperate with the NNPCL and other trade unions and marketers in protecting the rights of the consumers”, it noted.

The Association called for cooperation across all oil and gas sectors in a view to tackle sabotage of all forms in the oil and gas industry.