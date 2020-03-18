Petroleum Engineers postpone 2020 Energy Forum

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Council of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), has announced the postponement of its 2020 Oloibiri Energy Forum (OLEF), scheduled for Thursday, at the PTDF Auditorium, Abuja.

According to the statement signed by Mr. Joe Nwakwue Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council, the sudden postponement is in connection with the recent pronouncement by the federal government to suspend all gatherings of 50 persons and above.

“The council sincerely regrets this decision and any inconveniences incurred. The council will review its plans and access the prevalent health situation in the country and announce a new date,” he appealed.

The Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) is an annual event focused on contributing to oil and gas policy development for Nigeria in commemoration of the first oil well drilled in Nigeria by Shell Darcy at Oloibiri, Bayelsa State in 1956.

The annual lecture series attracts participation from the government, regulatory agencies, captains of industry, practitioners at all levels as well as other key stakeholders from around Africa.