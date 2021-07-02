Petroleum adulteration: NSCDC arrests four suspects in Edo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo on Friday announced the arrest of four suspects with adulterated Petroleum product.



Mr Aniekan Udoeyup, State Commandant of the Corps, made this disclosure at a news briefing in his office in Benin.



Udoeyup said that the suspects, including the man who claimed ownership of the product, were arrested on Thursday, by the anti-vandal unit of the corps on the Benin/Sapele road.



He also noted that the petroleum product, suspected to be adulterated AGO, otherwise known as diesel, was concealed in 420 jerry cans of 25 litres each, which is approximately 10,500 litres.



He added that the suspects, who had made useful information to the corps, would soon be arraigned in court on completion of on-going investigation.



He noted that this would serve as a deterrent to other criminally-minded persons in the state, to desist from criminality and seek for genuine and legal means of livelihood.



He added that the corps would work with sister security agencies to ensure that the state was rid of criminality and criminals.



Meanwhile, the man who claimed ownership of the product, who was among the suspects, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) that he bought the product from the iron market in Warri, Delta.



He also told NAN that they were taking the product to the By-pass in Benin before they were apprehended by operatives of the NSCDC. (NAN)

