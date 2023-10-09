Petrol tanker explosion injures 6 in Lafia

By Sunday John

No fewer than six persons have sustained various injuries when a petroleum tanker exploded on Monday at Sandaji Filling Station in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The tanker which brought petroleum product to the filling station located at Jos Road Lafia, exploded around 12:00pm.

Comfort Igwe, a pump attendant at the station told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the explosion occured while the tanker was discharging its product.

She said it took the intervention of men of fire service in collaboration with Red Cross Society, police and other security agencies to quench the fire and return normalcy to the area.

The explosion also destroyed property worth millions of naira at the filling station, the eye witness said.

The eye witness explained that some staff members of the filling station and official of Nasarawa State Fire Service sustained injury and are receiving treatments at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

Mr Ombugu Joshua, Acting Director, Nasarawa State Fire Service said the command was yet to ascertain the cause of the outbreak.

He advised residents to always alert the service on time whenever they experience fire outbreak for prompt response. (NAN).

