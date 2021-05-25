Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

 A tanker conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on morning crashed and exploded at Banire/Ejigbadero Bus Stop, in Egbeda area of Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, , confirmed the development to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said received an alert at 12.20a.m. that the tanker which was said to have loaded at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area had exploded, panic among the of the locality.

“He said: No life was lost or property destroyed.

“However, the tanker with no registration number, is still half filled with PMS and across the major highway.

“The Police Disaster Management Unit and Gowon Police Station have apprehended the driver of the truck and his motor boy (assistant).”

Farinloye said efforts were  on to decant and transload the to another tanker before the road could be opened traffic.

He, therefore, advised motorists to use of alternate routes from the Banire roundabout to Egbeda roundabout.

Farinloye said and other agencies including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority were on ground to ensure safety and free flow of traffic. (NAN)

