Long queues have reappeared in Abuja for the purchase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, one month after normalcy returned to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that long queues returned to retail outlets in Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa expressway on Tuesday while other outlets were not selling the product.

A private car owner, Mrs Halima Umar, told NAN she does not know the reason for the queue, adding that government should put measures in place to bring sanity to the oil sector.

“They encourage black market and most times their fuel is bad. We don’t need to always face this problem in buying petrol every month, we need a permanent solution,” Umar said.

A taxi driver, Mr Emmanuel Offor, said he has been at the petrol station since 8:00 a.m. and has yet to buy petrol as of 10:30 a.m.

“This is my source of livelihood; my family depends on this daily and this fuel problem will slow my productivity and lower my return for the day.

“I am scared of buying black market because last month I did, they sold bad fuel for me and it spoilt my fuel pump and I spent more in fixing it,” Offor said.

A manager at one of the filling stations, who pleaded anonymity, said there was enough fuel on ground, people are just panic buying.(NAN)

