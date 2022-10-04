Petrol: desist from panic buying, IPMAN urges motorists

By Nana Musa

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Tuesday urged Abuja residents to desist from panic buying of fuel as there was enough products on ground.

IPMAN’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that Yakubu was reacting to the reappearance of queues at some fueling stations in the Federal Capital Territory.

Yakubu described the panic purchase and long queues as unnecessary.

“I advise Nigerians to stop panic buying, as we have enough Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol on ground.

“We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available and avoid any impulse buying,” he said.

NAN however, reports that while some retail outlets around Maitama, Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa Expressways were selling fuel some were not. (NAN)

