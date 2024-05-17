Petrol bomb explosion claims 15 lives in Kano

The police command in Kano State on Friday confirmed the death of fifteen victims of a petrol bomb explosion in Gadan village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 38-year-old man, Shafi’u Abubakar, was arrested in connection with the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, told NAN in a telephone interview that so far fifteen out of the 24 victims of the explosion died.

Gumel said that the incident occurred during dawn prayers at a mosque in Gadan Village, leaving 24 worshippers injured.

He explained that fifteen of the victims; including 20 males and four children, succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining was currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano.

The suspect, Shafi’u Abubakar, is currently in police custody.

The motive behind the attack was believed to be a family conflict over inheritance distribution.

The police are continuing with their investigation into the mayhem. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko