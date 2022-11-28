Petition against revenue boss: Minna Court remands 2 for forgery, others

By Rita Iliya

A Minna Magistrate Court II has remanded in correctional Centre, Danjuma Ibeto and Garba Abdullahi, for criminal conspiracy, forgery, defamation of character and falsehood contrary to sections 97, 393, 392 and 364 of the penal code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused were arraigned on four counts charges of false information report by the Niger state Commissioner of Police.

NAN reports that the accused persons alongside one Abdullahi Adamu now at large conspired and forged a letter head of Nuhu Edah and Co. Success Chambers.

They used the letter head to write a petition against the Chairman of the Niger state Revenue Board, Mr Mohammed Etsu.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Abdullahi Maiyaki, said the offense was contrary to sections 97, 393, 392 and 364 of the penal code.

When the charges were read to the accused persons, they pleaded not guilty.

Maiyaki, however, objected to their bail and asked the court not to grant them bail, saying that forgery was not ordinary offence and asked the court for adjournment of the case to enable police to conclude investigations.

While delivery the ruling, the Chief Magstrate, Fati Hassan, said she agrees with the submission of the prosecutor that the offense of forgery was not ordinarily bailable.

She ordered that the accused persons be remanded in the correctional center and adjourned the case to Dec. 5, for further mention.(NAN)