Peterside says technology crucial to Maritime, Blue Economy at China University

By Chimezie Godfrey

With several countries across the world looking towards the maritime and blue economy sector, the immediate past director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside says developing robust technology infrastructure and leveraging smart applications are the keys to enhancing safety and growth.

Dr Peterside, an international maritime industry resource person, posited this at Normal University Beijing, China, while speaking at a one-day conference on the future of maritime industry in developing countries.

According to him, the maritime industry is a critical component of global trade and therefore safety should be of paramount importance to all stakeholders. “Embracing smart applications has emerged as a powerful strategy to bolster safety measures and efficiency in the industry,” he said.

He noted further that “Whether for real time monitoring and data collection, predictive analytics, automation of navigation systems, collision avoidance systems, or emergency response and communication, smart applications represents a transformative approach to enhance safety standards in the industry,” adding “more than any other region, the global south must step up its game in this regard to optimize benefit from the blue economy.”

The much sought-after maritime expert admonished developing countries to invest in the development of robust technological infrastructure and manpower in the maritime industry, saying it is critical for the growth of the sector.

Peterside, who is also a former Chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA) while stating that technological infrastructure is critical for growth of blue economy, he lamented that “it is unfortunate that most developing countries are just contented using services in the sector without investing in tailor made technology solutions that address their peculiar challenges.”

According to him, “developing countries can leap frog growth in blue economy and maritime ecosystem by upscaling application of technology in the sector.”

He praised China for great accomplishments in the blue economy space, including having 8 of the top 10 ports globally by volume and having the highest number of patent applications in maritime related technology.

The Turnaround expert also posited that China couldn’t be said to make real progress if other developing countries, which represents the market of today and the future, are not supported to grow.

The former Reps member noted that Nigeria, which is the biggest economy in Africa, has recently focused on the blue economy for economic renaissance and should be supported by all who wish Africa well.

Peterside is scheduled to speak later this month in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and London at different maritime events.

