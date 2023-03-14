Peter Obi’s endorsement of PDP guber candidate in Cross River excites party

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River says endorsement of its governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, by Mr Peter Obi attests to the candidate’s sound pedigree as a man of the people.

PDP chairman in the state, Mr Venatius Ikem made the declaration in Calabar on Monday when he spoke with newsmen about Obi’s endorsement of Sen. Onor for the March 18 governorship election.

Mr Obi was the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) at the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

During a live interview on a local television station, Obi said the LP would partner with some governorship candidates in some states for the polls.

“There are some states where my Party, LP, doesn’t have candidates and we are partnering with some good candidates in those states to ensure victory for them.

“We have good candidates in Lagos, Delta, Plateau, Nasarawa, Enugu, Abia, and a few others, but in Cross River, we have agreed to align with the PDP and its candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor.

“He is a very good candidate who enjoys strong support from the people.

“I urge all `Obidients’ in Cross River to support and cast their votes for Prof. Onor, who is a current senator,’’ Obi said on the television programme.

The PDP chairman explained that Obi’s endorsement of Onor was a clear demonstration of the candidate’s wide acceptability by the people of Cross River.

He noted that as a bridge builder, Onor would ensure quick unification of the people across the three senatorial districts that had been so divided because of politics.

He added that the PDP candidate would work and restore the state to its former glory of infrastructural development.

Ikem added that the candidate would restore the eroded confidence of civil servants who had become so demoralised.

“Obi’s endorsement didn’t come as a surprise to me.

“In fact, it is an attestation of the popularity and goodwill enjoyed by our candidate in the state and beyond.

“It is a great value addition to our arsenal and it cannot be underestimated.

“With this endorsement of the `Obidient Movement’s’ phenomenal leader, we can now sleep with our two eyes closed knowing that the issue of governorship has been settled.

“It is a great day indeed,’’ he said.

Ikem also told newsmen that PDP’s job to clinch the governorship seat had been made easier because of the failure of the All Progressives Congress government in Cross River.

“Onor is determined and set to change the narrative when voted into office on Saturday.

“He has his work planned out as he is not coming to learn through the ropes. As a former council chairman, former commissioner and presently a sitting senator, Onor is fully prepared for the task ahead,’’ he said.

Ikem said the only thing the PDP wanted was a level playing field for all candidates. (NAN