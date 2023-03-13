Peter Obi Urges Supporters To Vote Enugu Guber Candidate, Edeoga

Peter Obi, Chidioke Edeoga

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to vote for the party’s governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, ahead of the 18 March elections.

Mr Obi had via his verified Twitter handle urged his supporters to cast their votes for all the LP candidates during the forthcoming governorship and state Assembly elections.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the Obidients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijioke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta,” he posted on the microblogging website on Wednesday.

The LP candidate is currently on his “whistle-stop campaign” for all LP candidates in the governorship and state assembly elections in the county.

It would be recalled that the Labour Party won across various states in Nigeria. The LP candidate defeated candidates of ruling political parties in such states.

For instance, in Enugu State, the LP won seven of the eight House of Representatives seats in the state.

The party also won one of the two held senatorial elections in the state.

Prior to the 2023 presidential election, Enugu was the stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).