Peter Obi resigns from PDP, withdraws from presidential race

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also withdraws from the presidential race on the platform of the party.

Obi announced his resignation in a letter titled “Resignation From PDP and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest” addressed to the PDP National Chairman, dated May 24.

Obi, in the letter made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, attributed the decision to recent developments within PDP.

The letter read: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the PDP, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022.

“Consequently, am by this letter Informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party.

“Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country.

“My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country,” Obi said.

The Director General of of Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, said that Obi was not desperate on becoming president of Nigeria, but to offer solutions to problems bedeviling the country.

Okupe, who was Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, said that all hope were still opened for Obi to be on the 2023 ballot paper.

“You will recall that consistently former Governor Peter Obi has repeatedly stated that he’s not desperate to be President,

“He is desperate to cause a change, to cause a redirection, to change the way the government of Nigeria is being run. It is for this reason and to offer solution to the various problems of Nigeria.

“It was for these reasons that he entered into the race. According to what he said in his letter, various development in the PDP, makes it virtually impossible for him to find full expression of his desire on the platform of the PDP.

“This is not to say that all hopes are lost. I can say on his behalf that Nigerians must not give up, we must never give up. Hope is on its way and help is coming.

“All options are on the table, by the grace of God Obi name will be on the ballot in 2023,” he said.

Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra State, was also the party’s running mate to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in 2015 presidential election.

Until his resignation, he was one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP, of which the party’s primary is expected to hold on May 28 and May 29 in Abuja.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

