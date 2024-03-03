Peter Obi, Nollywood veteran actor, Kenneth Okonkwo mourn Mr Ibu

Mr Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has mourned the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Mr John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ibu died on Saturday, March 2 at age 62.

The death of the comic actor was announced by Emeka Rollas, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Rollas said that Mr Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

In a condolence message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, Obi stated that Mr Ibu’s death was a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry but to the nation.

“His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy, and spread happiness.

“When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

“Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days, and the entire Nollywood family.

“We share the pains of his death, but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Nollywood veteran actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has also mourned the death of Mr Ibu.

Okonkwo, a renowned actor, lawyer and chieftain of the Labour Party, took his Instagram page @iamkennethokonkwo to bid Mr Ibu farewell, saying he has lost a friend, brother and colleague.

He said that Ibu started his acting career under his watch, adding that it was painful to bid him goodbye.

According to him, Mr Ibu captured the world with his splendid performance in comedy, by carving his own unique path in Nollywood and succeeded on his own peculiar terms at his own pace.

“Farewell to John Okafor (Ibu), just lost a friend, brother and colleague.

“His footprint will remain indelible on the sands of Nollywood.

” May his soul rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing,” he wrote.

NAN also recalls that in October 2023, the actor revealed that he was suffering from an ailment that might require amputating one of his legs.

The actor appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills.

He also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg.

In November 2023, Okafor underwent a leg amputation after suffering from an illness that required seven surgeries.

His family said the amputation was done to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery.(NAN)