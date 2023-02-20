Peter Obi, Nigeria’s biggest opportunity for real change – Akin Osuntokun

Funmilayo Okunade

Saturday is the biggest day of decision, and about the last opportunity Nigerians have to choose between the real change they earnestly desire, or continue to wallow in pain, Chief Akin Osuntokun said on Sunday.

Osuntokun is the Director-General of the Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP).

Osuntokun spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, while addressing a crowd of party supporters from across the 16 Local Governments of the state during a Town Hall Meeting.

According to him, the coming elections will determine whether Nigerians are actually ready to change their destiny, and chart a new positive course for themselves.

The former Presidential Adviser assured Nigerians that Obi’s emergence as the next Nigeria president would ameliorate the agonies faced by Nigerians as a result of uncaring leadership.

Osuntokun, a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), enjoined all Labour Party members and admirers across the country, including agents of the party, to build on the current tempo of mobilisation for Peter Obi.

He assured that the presidential candidate of the Labour party would speedily address most of the challenges facing the country, not long after winning the poll.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Odunayo Okunade, a legal practitioner, said the Labour Party would rule Nigeria and promote family values, exactly according to the dictates of its logo, which is about father, mother and children.

He noted that labour party was the only party in the country that had respect for the lives and wellbeing of Nigerians, and would, therefore, not let Nigerians down with its human face.

In her address, the women leader of the party in Ekiti, Mrs Wendy Obi, called on voters in the state, especially women, to make sure they vote massively for labour party so as to free themselves and their children from the current hardship, showing faces in virtually all facets of life.

She promised that Nigerians, under the leadership of Peter Obi, would never regret voting for him as their next president.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Ekiti, Mr Moses Jolayemi, urged voters to troop out on Saturday to elect Obi and his vice as the next President and Vice President of Nigeria, assuring them that the candidates and the party would not renege on promises made to them.

He asked party members and agents to start moving from house to house, and canvas for the emergence of Obi for a new Nigeria.

He declared that Obi would win Saturday’s election landslide,and advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) to guide against manipulation of BIVAS by enemies of progress within and outside of the Commission

” It is crystal clear that Peter Obi will win the coming election in a free, fair exercise, especially if INEC does not compromise the use of BIVAS .

Commenting on the logjam that greeted the recent Naira redesign and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Ekiti PCC coordinator said Labour Party was on the same page with the policy, but was dissatisfied with its hasty and irregular implementation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the town hall meeting were: National Financial Secretary, Mr Gbenga Daramola, Youth Leader, Comrade Kola Agbede, State Secretary, A. Adesua and all the 16 Local government party Chairmen, among several others.(NAN)