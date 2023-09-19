Peter Obi launches Bayelsa LP governorship campaign

By Shedrack Frank

Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 Presidential Election, has launched the party’s campaign for the November 11, governorship poll in Bayelsa.

Obi, who spoke alongside the National Chairman of LP, Mr Julius Abure, assured the people that the party’s Governorship Candidate, Mr Udengs Eradiri, would emerge victorious at the poll.

He said that the party had overwhelming support base in the state coupled with its performance and excellence.

He urged the people of Bayelsa to come out en masse and vote Eradiri as the next governor of the state.

He described the process that produced Eradiri as the party’s governorship candidate in the state as credible.

He said: “what Nigeria is lacking is verification and that is one of its major problems. If you don’t know where you are coming from that means you don’t know where you are going to.

“As I was coming from Port-Harcourt to Yenagoa, you will see poverty, Nigeria has failed Bayelsa in 57 years after oil was discovered.

“After Sokoto as the poorest state, then Bayelsa is the next. The state suffered from one of the worst flooding incidents last year, since the history of Nigeria.”

National chairman, Abure, said he was confident that LP would form the next government in Bayelsa.

He said that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Nigerians and the people of the state in particular.

He said: “We will change the economic narratives of Bayelsa state. Eradiri is the only governorship candidate of Labour Party in Bayelsa state.

“LP is founded on integrity, performance. PDP and APC have failed. We have tried PDP and APC and they failed.

“Their results are insecurity, poverty and infrastructural decay. Labour party has come to change the narratives. Vote Udengs Eradiri, vote LP come November 11,” he said.

Speaking after the party’s flag was handed over to Eradiri, the governorship candidate of the party, promised to fix the state if he wins the governorship election.

He said his programme is to engage the people but not about making noise but to reach out to the people in the rural areas to let them know his ambition.

Eradiri promised not to play politics with the development of Bayelsa, but will ensure they have a better life if he is elected governor.

He said that he had held various positions from the grassroots, state government level and at national level, promising that his experience in those places had positioned him to solve problems in the state. (NAN)

