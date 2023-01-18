Peter Obi is the only option for good governance – Amuga

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Gombe State gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Keftin Amuga has described the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as the only option for Nigerians to enjoy good governance.

He said this on the sidelines of the inauguration of the LP Gombe State Gubernatorial Campaign Council, on Wednesday in Gombe.

The governorship hopeful said that Obi remained the only option for Nigerians yearning for change and better leadership which would translate to the improvement of the wellbeing of the people.

He said that of all the candidates vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, Obi remained the most qualified and competent with the needed character to restore Nigeria to the path of progress.

“That Obi is not popular in the North is a figment of the imagination of some people; It is not true.

“Peter Obi is popular in Borno, Yobe and Kano States and he is popular everywhere.

“He (Obi) is the only option for Nigerians who want good governance and better leadership,” he said.

On gubernatorial election, Amuga said that since his emergence as the LP flag bearer, the party became a threat to the electoral chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties in the state.

He said the APC, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) are now scared of the wide acceptance of LP’s candidates at all levels.

“That’s why they are working to blackmail me. I will not be distracted because our chances are very high.”

Amuga dismissed insinuations that his party lacked the structure to win elections in the state, adding that the crowd that turned out for the inauguration was proof that LP would sweep poll in the state.

“I want to declare that, I am in the gubernatorial race to win and have no intention whatsoever to compromise the redemption and restoration of the people of Gombe State, talkless of withdrawing from the race.” (NAN)