Peter Obi at Senator Barau’s Son’s Wedding: Sign of united Nigeria – Akpabio

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the presence of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, at the wedding Fatiha of Amir, the son of Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, as a sign of a united Nigeria.

Akpabio, who was speaking after the event in Kano on Friday, noted that the presence of many high-profile personalities at the wedding ceremony attests to the fact that Senator Barau is a peaceful man of the people.

“You can see that even Labour Party Pesidential Candidate Peter Obi and his people are here; this tells you that Nigeria will remain united as one entity,” he said.

The wedding Fatiha, graced by Vice President Kashim Shettima, was between Amir and Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, the daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Aliyu Sani Madaki.

The event was held at the Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque, Goron Dutse, Kano State.

