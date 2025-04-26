Peter Igho Applauds Danfodiyo Varsity FM Radio at One

Former Executive Director Programmes Nigerian Television Authority and one time Director General National Lottery Regulatory Commission Chief Peter Igho has commended the students, management and staff of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto Campus Radio on the occasion of its one year anniversary of successful excellent transmission which was marked last weekend.

Igho was is also DanJikan Kabi hailed the Head of Department Mass Communication , staff and students of the department for the tenacity and doggedness in getting the FM station on air within the short period of the existence of the department of Mass Communication.

The former Creator and Producer of NTA’s famous drama series “Cock crow at dawn” who was also pioneer Controller Programmes Nigerian Television Authority Sokoto in the seventies could not hide his excitement at the level of creative programmes transmitted daily on the station.

One of the Senior Lecturers at the department and former staff of NTA Sokoto Dr Danladi Bako had earlier briefed Chief Peter Igho that the Mass Communication department of Usmanu Danfodiyo University which is just five years in existence was now teaching courses like Television production and Film studies along with Radio broadcasting. This drew further commendation from Olorogun Peter Igho “I am very excited about this , and I express my sincere congratulations to the Vice Chancellor Professor Bashir Garba MFR , Dean Faculty of Social Science and Head of Department Dr Mijinyawa as well as the staff and students of Mass Communication department for this giant stride”.

Peter Igho stated that he hopes one day graduates of film studies from the department will be able to shoot iconic historical movies that are based on the teachings and lives of the founding fathers of the Sokoto Caliphate in order to preserve the culture and tradition as well as internationalise the rich knowledge of the people.