Pest control: FG approves N13bn for 12 states

The Federal government, says it approved N13 billion as intervention for pest control in 12 frontline states.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono made the announcement at the flag-off of the 2020 dry season control of trans-boundary pests for the 12 states at the Birnin Kebbi International Airport, Kebbi.

The intervention for Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Borno states, is intended to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, while guaranteeing nutritional and food security.

Nanono added that the fund would prepare the states against impending desert locust, which outbreak has been noticed in East Africa and the Middle East.

The Minister commended the governors for their collaboration with the ministry towards reducing the effect of the migratory pests such as quelea birds, locusts, and grasshoppers.

