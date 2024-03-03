Peseiro’s resignation: Nigerian coach will perform better – Omokaro

Bright Omokaro, a former Nigerian international, on Saturday said a Nigerian coach would perform better than foreigners, following the resignation of Jose Peseiro from the Super Eagles job.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team’s Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen, has been appointed Super Eagles interim coach.

This followed the Portuguese coach’s resignation after leading the three-time African champions to the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 63-year-old’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had ended in February 2024.

The NFF was reportedly negotiating a new contract with him before he resigned.

Peseiro has since confirmed his exit in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

However, Omokaro, an ex-Eagles defender, said the Super Eagles would perform better under a Nigerian coach.

”We all know Peseiro is not a coach. He was there because of politics played in the sector.

”It’s not a good idea to fix someone who is not capable to handle a big team like the Super Eagles.

”A Nigerian coach will perform better than foreigners at this point in time, especially those who have contributed and performed well during their days in the team.

”The Super Eagles have a traditional play pattern which we all know, but Peseiro didn’t recognise this pattern and we all saw what happened during the AFCON final match.

“At the same time, most countries came to the tournament with their local coaches,” he said.

According to him, Eguavoen and Finidi George would perform well as Super Eagles coaches.

He also said the former Nigerian internationals were like a round peg in a round hole.

”I am wishing them success in their new endeavour,” Omokaro said.

NAN reports that Eguavoen’s appointment by the NFF as interim coach of the team is the fourth time he will be managing the national team.

His appointment came about 24 hours after Peseiro’s resignation at the expiration of his contract with the team.

Eguavoen was appointed the caretaker coach of the Nigeria national team in June 2005 with his coaching staff including Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi and Ike Shorunmu.

He managed the national team at the 2006 AFCON in Egypt, where the team won a bronze medal after beating Senegal in the third-place play-off.(NAN)

By Kazeem Akande