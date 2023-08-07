Persons with disability seek inclusion in political appointments

By Blessing Ibegbu

Mr Kula Magaji, Chairman, Association of Persons with Disability in Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, has advocated for the inclusion of their members in key political appointments.



Magaji who made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Karu, said, engaging people with disability in governance would help in making decisions that affect them.



According to him, when political office holders, governors, senators, local government chairmen, among others consider people with disability for suitable appointments, it would go a long way in curbing inequality.



He lamented that, in spite of the existence of Discrimination against Persons with Disability Act, over the years, people still discriminate, especially when it comes to political appointments.

Magaji urged the government to make it mandatory for persons with disability in the society to be given opportunities and slots when making political appointments.

He pleaded with the masses to also see them as humans, rather than just seeing them as people that beg for a living.



Magaji, however, commended some Non-Governmental Organisations like Disability Right Advocacy Centre, which according to him, had carried out various training, skills acquisition, and empowerment for persons with disability.



He also commended some political office holders who had in their good gestures considered some persons with disability for political appointments.



NAN reports that the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Prohibition Act was signed into law in 2018, after years of relentless advocacy.



Meanwhile in 2011, World Health Organisation reported that about 15 per cent of Nigeria population have disability.(NAN)

