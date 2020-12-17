Persons with disabilities invade NASS over alleged neglect

A group of physically challenged persons from the Niger Delta region, on Thursday, invaded the National Assembly, protesting against what they described as neglect by their lawmakers. The aggrieved protesters numbering over 50 forced their way into the complex of Assembly in spite of resistance by security officials at the gate. During the confrontation, a NASS internal security officer was injured by the group when he attempted to disperse them.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, (APC Niger),who led other senators to meet with the group, appealed for calm, after listening to them, assuring that their grievances would be addressed. He called for a nomination of a five-man team from the protesters to meet with the leadership of National Assembly. Abdullahi assured them that their demands would be accommodated speedily.

The spokesperson of the group, Amos Etim, said they arrived at the assembly from various states of Niger Delta to demand their rights from their lawmakers. According to him, they were being denied their rights in spite of their attainment of some levels of educational qualifications. Spokesperson of group has also said their attack on the NASS security official was hinged on his directive to the security personnel to disperse them with canister. “We however regret this, as it could have been prevented, if we were allowed to state our grievances,“he added. (NAN)