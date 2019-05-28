Persons living with disability want inclusion in Buhari’s 2nd term

Persons Living With Disability Initiative (PLWDI) has called for inclusion of members in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Augustine Onwuamaegbu, the National President of the association told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that their members should be considered in the new government.

He said that persons living with disability were not appointed in the first term of Buhari’s administration, saying that this did not allow them to have someone who could relate their feelings.

Onwuamaegbu called on President Buhari to see to their plight and appoint someone who would be able to communicate their challenges to him.

He said just as women were fighting for 35 per cent inclusion in governance, people living with disability should also not be forgotten as they all had a special need and a stake in the country.

The PLWDI boss said that it would take only those who understood their feelings, needs and situations in the government of Buhari to make appropriate policies that would had direct bearing on them.

Onwuamaegbu, however, called on the President to redouble efforts at making lives more meaningful for their members as he began his second term in office.

He said the President should step up the fight against corruption, saying that corruption remained Nigeria’s problem and must be confronted headlong.

Onwuamaegbu also called for a more serious approach to governance, noting that anyone found culpable of cheating the system must be made to face the full weight of the law irrespective of party affiliation. (NAN)

