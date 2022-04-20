Personnel welfare of top priority – Army boss declares

The wellbeing of Army personnel and those of their families remain the topmost priority of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

The assertion was made in Minna on Wednesday by the Army Chief of Logistics, Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, who represented Yahaya at a project management workshop of the Nigerian Army.

He said Yahaya’s commitment to personnel welfare saw to the construction of Nigerian Army Reference Hospitals in Maiduguri and Abakaliki and the rehabilitation of the Military Hospital, Lagos.

It also resulted in the construction and furnishing of the Command Guest House, Sokoto and the renovation of soldiers and officers accommodation across various formations, Akintade said.

He assured that the COAS would sustain the strides of intervention projects in the areas of barracks renovation and construction.

He added that Yahaya’s vision is to build a professional army that would be ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Coordinator, Nigerian Army Special Projects, Maj. Gen. Philip Eromosele, said the workshop was designed to ensure active involvement by all participants.

“The purpose is to ensure that maximum benefit is derived by all participants,’’ Eromosele said.

Commander, Corps of Engineers, Maj.-Gen. Kamilu Kadiri, urged the participants to consider the workshop as a step toward building the desired manpower for the execution of projects.

The workshop had “Capacity development for efficient project management in the Nigeria Army’’ as its theme. (NAN)

