Permanent Secretary Transportation Ministry bags award for excellence

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, has been conferred with an award of excellence for promoting capacity building as well as effective and efficient service delivery in the Federal Civil Service.

Receiving the award on Wednesday in Abuja, from Vision-One Leadership Development Initiative (VOLDI), a non-governmental organization, led by its Director, Emmanuel Jonny, the Permanent Secretary thanked them for the honour done her and called on them to be more proactive and go beyond just organizing yearly summit to sensitize the youths about the ills of vandalism.

“Vandalism is on going, and not just on the rail tracks. So one thing I was hoping to hear in your speech is what you are really doing, beyond organizing summit to protect this critical Government infrastructure. Having a summit once in a year, I think is not enough,” she observed.”

On the issue of securing the rail tracks, Ajani said: “But as a Ministry, we are looking into securing all our rail tracks. We are working in collaboration with security agencies to make sure rail tracks are protected and secured for continuous transportation of people,”

She enjoined the Association to cache in on technology and partiucuarļý social media platforms to not only engage the youths on more regular conversations on how to safe guard public infrastructures but to also use it to provide information that can open up the economy along the train routes.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Vision-One Leadership Development Initiative, Emmanuel Jonny, used the occasion to call upon Nigerians to assume responsibility for Government infrastructures in their domain as damage to them will have adverse effects on every citizen in the country.

“I believe strongly that if people begin to see Government infrastructures as their own properties, the tendency of destroying them will not be there. We will make sure that we continue to create this awareness”, Jonny said.

Furthermore, he described railway as one of the foundations of economic growth, calling on the Ministry to partner with it in creating massive awareness that will promote peace and tranquility to enable Government businesses and policies to thrive.

