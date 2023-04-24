Permanent Secretary, Transportation Ministry advices motorcyclists on traffic rules, safety measures

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Permananet Secretary , Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani has advised motorcycle riders and operators of the motorcycle transportation system to adhere to traffic rules and observe road safety measures inorder to reduce the rising cases of motorcycle-related road accidents.

She gave the advice during an interaction with the executive and members of the Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria (ROMAN) who were on a courtesy visit to her in Abuja recently.

Dr Ajani’s advice came in the wake of increasing reports of the recklessness of morotycle riders, harassment of other road users, and non compliaces with traffic rules and safety measures, which has led to avoidable accidents and deaths. Many State Governments, including the FCT, have banned commercial motorcycle operators from the city centres.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the Motorcycle Riders and Owners Association (ROMAN) should constantly enlighten their members on the attitudes, measures and ideas that will bring about safer motorcycle transportation system.

“Sensitize your members on putting on their helmets, regulating the speed limits and other safety measures for safe motorcycle riding”, she said.

Dr. Ajani encouraged the Association to key into the current global movement towards clean energy and electric vehicles. While appreciating the fact that this cannot be achieved in a hurry, Dr. Ajani said the positives of this emerging global trend for the environment, health and the transportation sector cannot be overemphasized.

She commended the Association for the visit and urged them to continue to work in synergy with other road transport operators and Associations.

Speaking earlier, the Business Development Officer (ROMAN) Malik Richard, who spoke on behalf of the National Chairman, Sotoye Olusola, said the visit was to intimate the Permanent Secretary on the activities of ROMAN and to appreciate her for the good work she was doing in the transportation sector.

He said the aim of the Association was to protect the interests of commercial motorcycle transport operators, promote their welfare, build partnerships with government agencies and other stakeholders and promote positive image for commercial motorcycle transporters.

He said the Association has created a data base of all its members; a move he explained, would help check criminality and regulate the activities of commercial motorcycle riders.