Permanent Secretary assures Keffi Community of continued govt support

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni, has assured the Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large of the Federal Government’s continued support in the areas of security and provision of essential services.

Dr. Kana made this statement when he received the Executive Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council, Hon. Muhammad Baba Shehu, and other council members at the Ship House, Abuja.

He commended the delegation for their congratulatory visit and promised to critically and objectively consider their demands.

Regarding the unsettled compensation claims for 177 Guards Battalion keffi, Dr. Kana promised to review the records at the Ministry before taking any decision.

He emphasized that requests for payment must be based on available relevant records and encouraged the delegation to consider the benefits of the barrack to the community in terms of development, security and other ancillary benefits.

Earlier, Hon. Muhammad Baba Shehu congratulated Dr. Kana on his appointment as Permanent Secretary since 2021, praising his performance and commitment to duty.

He also commended the Military and other security agencies for their swift responses in addressing insecurity threats in Nasarawa State.