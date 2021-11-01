Perm sec tasks MDAs on winning trophies in forthcoming FEPSGA games

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, has admonished MDAs workers to ensure that they brought trophies to their respective organisations from the forthcoming 2021 Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA).

The Director of Press in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, quoted Belgore as saying this on Sunday, at the monthly walking and jogging exercise of the FEPSGA aerobics for public servants, at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 edition of the FEPSGA is to be hosted by Kwara later in the year.The Permanent secretary applauded the Interior ministry for winning the trophy for first place as the most well behaved ministry at the monthly event, noting that the ministry also placed first as the best dressed ministry at the last monthly exercise.

A hygiene talk was also delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson, entitled, ‘Clean Nigeria’ : use the toilet campaign’There was also was a talk on the need for daily exercise by individuals, presented by a representative from the Ministry of Health.The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to different MDAs with the interior ministry winning the first position for well behaved team, and the National Lottery Trust Fund grabbing the first position for best dressed.The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy won first place for the highest attendance. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...