Perm Sec signs Performance Contract with Directors of Petroleum Resources Ministry

Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary, inked Performance Contracts (PC) with the Ministry’s Directors on August 18th, 2023. This step advances the implementation of the Performance Management System (PMS) within the ministry.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Chris Ugwuegbulam, Assistant Director, (Information) in the Ministry.

Ugwuegbulam further disclosed that the PC is a formal agreement outlining responsibilities and targets between the Supervisor and Supervisee. Its purpose is to enhance career advancement, accountability, results, and a performance-oriented culture within the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

He said during the event, Aduda urged the Directors to diligently fulfill their obligations under the Contract. He emphasized that this process would establish a framework for effective Performance Reporting, Feedback, Monitoring and Evaluation of departmental expectations and deliverables. He encouraged them to extend this approach to their division heads and individual staff for heightened accountability and improved service delivery.

Aduda also highlighted the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to fully digitize and automate work processes, reducing paperwork and enhancing workflow, as outlined in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan FCSSIP 2021-2025.

Mrs. Adaji Asma’u Shehu, Director of Human Resources Management (MPR), expressed gratitude to the Permanent Secretary for his commitment to institutionalizing the New Performance Management System in the Ministry.

The signing ceremony had witnesses from the Ministry’s Performance Management System Champions and other staff.





